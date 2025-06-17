Sniffer dog helps shut down Leighton Buzzard shop for selling illegal tobacco and vapes

Detection dog Maustin with the haul of illegal products. Picture: Central Bedfordshire Council

A shop in Leighton Buzzard has been shut down for selling illegal tobacco and vapes – thanks to the help of a dog with a nose for crime.

Sniffer dog Maustin helped uncover 451 vapes, 758 cigarette packets and 175 tobaccoo pouches at L&B Market on North Street.

Now, Central Bedfordshire Council has issued a three-month closure order – making it a criminal offence to enter the shop.

The crackdown came after repeated complaints from residents, schools, and businesses about the shop’s ongoing sale of illegal tobacco and vapes, including sales to minors over the past year.

Luton Magistrates Court approved teh closure order on June 13.

Councillor John Baker, executive member responsible for public protection at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “This action sends a strong message that we will not tolerate the sale of illegal or harmful products in our communities. Businesses that break the law and put young people at risk have no place in Central Bedfordshire.

“We’re grateful to residents and local partners who helped us gather the evidence needed to take strong enforcement action, and we will continue working together to keep our neighbourhoods safe.”

Anyone who suspects the sale of illegal or counterfeit tobacco products or vapes can report this to the council anonymously.