Stranger danger warning after pupil is offered a lift in Linslade

A middle school pupil was approached by a stranger and offered a lift, prompting the police and local schools to issue a warning.

The youngster rejected the female motorist’s advances in Derwent Road, Linslade, running back to where her brother was walking, and the woman drove off.

Police warning

A police spokesman said: “We were called at around 4.30pm on Wednesday to reports that a child had been offered a lift by a stranger in a blue Ford KA in Derwent Road, Linslade.

“An investigation is ongoing and we would like to remind people of the importance of not getting into vehicles with strangers.”

The woman was white, with short brown hair, and was wearing glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 275 of February 21.