Suspicious device found at Leighton Buzzard 'tidy tip' as area cordoned off
A suspicious device has been found at Leighton Buzzard 'tidy tip' as residents are urged to avoid the area.
By Jo Robinson
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Police are currently responding to reports of "a suspicious device" at the Household Waste Recycling Centre, Shenley Hill Road.
The tip and surrounding roads have been closed.
Bedfordshire Police stated: "We would ask the public to avoid the area at this time."
More information as we get it.