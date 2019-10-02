Teen girl born severely disabled at Luton & Dunstable Hospital wins millions in compensation from NHS

The family of a teenage girl born severely disabled at luton & Dunstable Hospital have won millions in an out of court settlement.

The girl's mother suffered a placental abruption - where the placenta separates prematurely from the uterus - in the run-up to her birth.

And her family's lawyers claimed that medics' failure to swiftly diagnose the condition led to a delay in delivery and catastrophic brain damage.

The teenager, is now stricken by cerebral palsy and "global developmental delay", London's High Court heard.

She also suffers from microcephaly and impaired vision and will always need round-the-clock care, said Mrs Justice Steyn.

Her lawyers sued Luton & Dunstable Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, which denied that medical staff had been negligent.

However, after negotiations outside court, the trust agreed to pay the girl 80 per cent of the full value of her damages claim.

The judge said the teenager will receive a £4,315,000 lump sum, plus annual, index-linked and tax-free payments to cover the costs of her care for life.

Those payments will start at £114,000 a year until she reaches the age of 21, when they will rise to £123,500 a year.

Alexander Antelme QC, for the trust, described the case as "tragic and serious" and paid tribute to the girl's mother for all the care she has given her.

The trust stated it was grateful that a negotiated settlement had been reached.

The barrister added: "We send the claimant and her family our very best wishes for the future."

Mrs Justice Steyn approved the settlement and sanctioned a £210,000 payment to the mother as some recognition of all she had done for her daughter.

"She has cared for the claimant tirelessly and with great dedication since her birth, and has done all she can to ensure that her daughter achieves her full potential at great cost to herself," the judge said.

After being told of the teenager's bright outlook on life, she concluded: "I hope that there will be many more sunshine days for her and her family."