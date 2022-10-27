Teenage boy hospitalised after attempted robbery in Leighton Buzzard
Police are appealing for information
By Jo Robinson
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
27th Oct 2022, 10:15am
A teenage boy was hospitalised after an attempted robbery in Leighton Buzzard.
The incident happened on Monday afternoon on Lake Street, with the young victim needing treatment for his injuries.
A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: "At around 2.30pm on Monday (October 24), we were called to reports of a teenage boy who had been injured following an attempted robbery in Lake Street.
"Police attended and the boy was taken to hospital to receive treatment."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting reference 229 of October 24.