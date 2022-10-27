A teenage boy was hospitalised after an attempted robbery in Leighton Buzzard.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon on Lake Street, with the young victim needing treatment for his injuries.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: "At around 2.30pm on Monday (October 24), we were called to reports of a teenage boy who had been injured following an attempted robbery in Lake Street.

"Police attended and the boy was taken to hospital to receive treatment."