Teenager charged with murder after Leighton Buzzard man stabbed to death

He appeared in court yesterday
By The Newsroom
Published 28th Jun 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 11:00 BST

A man has been charged with murder in connection to a fatal stabbing of a Leighton Buzzard man last week.

Dylan Myrie, 19, of Hallwicks Road, Luton was arrested by Bedfordshire Police on Sunday (June 25).

He appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (June 27) charged with murder following the death of 37-year-old Dean Fountaine from Leighton Buzzard.

He was arrested at the weekendHe was arrested at the weekend
Myrie has been remanded into custody ahead of an appearance at Luton Crown Court on Thursday, June 29.

A murder investigation began after police were called to Ashton Road, Luton on June 19 following reports of a stabbing.

Mr Fountaine, from Leighton Buzzard, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and was pronounced dead the next morning.

Anyone with information to assist police can report it via beds.police.uk/ro/report or call 101 quoting Operation Brakespear.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.