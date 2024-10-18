Police Appeal

A teenager has been injured after two groups of people were involved in a fight at a Tesco in Leighton Buzzard

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two groups of four people were involved in the fight at the store in Vimy Road at around 10.15pm on Saturday, October 5.

It’s believed that one of the groups was driving a white Land Road Discovery.

One person – a teenager – was injured.

Police are asking for anyone who saw the incident or might have dashcam footage to get in touch.

Call 101 or contact police online quoting incident 40/55542/24.