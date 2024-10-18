Teenager injured after fight at Leighton Buzzard Tesco
A teenager has been injured after two groups of people were involved in a fight at a Tesco in Leighton Buzzard
Two groups of four people were involved in the fight at the store in Vimy Road at around 10.15pm on Saturday, October 5.
It’s believed that one of the groups was driving a white Land Road Discovery.
One person – a teenager – was injured.
Police are asking for anyone who saw the incident or might have dashcam footage to get in touch.
Call 101 or contact police online quoting incident 40/55542/24.