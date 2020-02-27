Teenagers assaulted by large group during attempted robbery in Leighton Buzzard

Officers are investigating an attempted robbery by a large group of teenagers in Leighton Buzzard.

At around 9.10pm on Saturday, February 22, in Brooklands Drive, two 17-year-olds were waiting for a friend outside the Co-op shop when a group of around ten to 15 boys approached them and demanded they empty their pockets.

Brooklands Drive. Photo from Google Maps

When they refused one of the victims was punched in the face three times.

The other victim tried to get away but was dragged back and punched to the back of his head and was then knocked over by one of the teenagers on a bike.

Eventually a resident scared the group away.

All the offenders were described as wearing dark clothing, with hoodies and some wore facial coverings and were believed to have Irish accents.

Two or three of them were also on pedal cycles.

Detective Sergeant Ryan Barnes said: “This was clearly a terrifying ordeal for the young victims involved.

"We urge anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward, as we will not tolerate youths terrorising others.

"It was a busy Saturday evening in Leighton Buzzard and there must have been someone who saw something.”

If you have any information about the incident call Bedfordshire Police on 101, or report it online, quoting reference number 40/11227/20.