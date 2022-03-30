Thames Valley Police charge man for impersonating a police officer

A man has been charged with multiple offences, including impersonating a police officer in Bicester.

By Hannah Richardson
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 11:19 am

Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, Joshua Bullock, aged 18, of Observatory Street, Oxford, was charged on Friday, March 25, with the following offences:

Committing a false act suggesting he was a police officer,

Using a vehicle on a road fitted with blue warning beacon/special warning lamp,

Making off without making payment,

Driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence,

Using a motor vehicle on a road without third party insurance.

The charges are in connection with a number of incidents that took place between 30 September and 2 October last year on the A43 and A41 in Bicester.

Bullock is due to appear before Oxford Magistrates’ Court on April 25.

