Thames Valley training sessions to help offenders who may have 'experienced trauma in childhood'

Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber has today (August 30) announced a series of psychologically-informed and trauma-informed training sessions that will be delivered as part of a special pilot project.

'RESTART Thames Valley' is a year-long programme that will support people leaving prison, including women and those on short term sentences, and will incorporate a number of elements including:

· Dedicated support to help people find work and a stable home

· Training for frontline staff across a range of organisations

· Improving access to local support groups to help people rebuild their families.

Mr Barber said: “The highest risk of reoffending is within the first few weeks after being released from prison. A trauma-informed approach is nationally evidenced and recommended and the training sessions are an important step in improving our response to reoffending.

“Ultimately, RESTART not only helps to get people’s lives back on track once they leave prison, but by reducing reoffending we will also be protecting the public and ensuring there are fewer victims of crime in the future.”

As part of the pilot project, national trainers aneemo and No One Left Out have successfully bid to run a series of trauma and psychologically-informed workshops, with a particular focus on reducing reoffending.

A variety of practitioners, including those from prisons and probation, charitable organisations and local authorities, will benefit from a range of options including in-person, remote sessions and access to an accredited video-based online training course.

Claire Ritchie, director of No One Left Out, said: “Our role is to build on the good practice and expertise already happening in the Thames Valley; to foster staff confidence and psychological safety when taking a trauma informed approach; and to maintain their emotional health and well-being.”

Dr Emma Williamson, CEO of aneemo, said: “We are thrilled to be part of this pioneering work.

“Research suggests that up to 85 per cent of people in contact with prison, substance misuse and homelessness services have experienced trauma in childhood.