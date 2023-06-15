Three arrested for vehicle theft and puppies seized as police swoop in raid near Leighton Buzzard

Three people have been arrested as police swooped in a raid near Leighton Buzzard yesterday morning (Wednesday).

Police carried out multiple warrants in Billington in the early hours – and recovered four stolen vehicles and 100 push bikes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Three puppies were also seized and rehomed due to welfare concerns, while a vehicle filled with suspected stolen power tools, generators and other tools was also recovered.

Three puppies were seized and rehomed due to welfare concerns

The three men – one in his 70s and two in their 40s – were arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle offences committed outside of Bedfordshire, and remain in police custody.

Bedfordshire Police Chief Inspector Mark Farrant, who led the operation, said: “Crimes like burglary, theft and vehicle crime have a serious impact on our community and we will not stand for it.

“My team have worked incredibly hard on this operation and we will continue our efforts to find those responsible for committing crime across our county.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We understand that there will be a lot of victims of crime who will understandably be eager to have their property returned. At this moment in time, please refrain from calling 101 so we can keep our lines open for those who need us.