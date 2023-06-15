News you can trust since 1861
Three arrested for vehicle theft and puppies seized as police swoop in raid near Leighton Buzzard

Stolen vehicles were also recovered
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 15th Jun 2023, 09:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 09:26 BST

Three people have been arrested as police swooped in a raid near Leighton Buzzard yesterday morning (Wednesday).

Police carried out multiple warrants in Billington in the early hours – and recovered four stolen vehicles and 100 push bikes.

Three puppies were also seized and rehomed due to welfare concerns, while a vehicle filled with suspected stolen power tools, generators and other tools was also recovered.

Three puppies were seized and rehomed due to welfare concerns
The three men – one in his 70s and two in their 40s – were arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle offences committed outside of Bedfordshire, and remain in police custody.

Bedfordshire Police Chief Inspector Mark Farrant, who led the operation, said: “Crimes like burglary, theft and vehicle crime have a serious impact on our community and we will not stand for it.

“My team have worked incredibly hard on this operation and we will continue our efforts to find those responsible for committing crime across our county.

“We understand that there will be a lot of victims of crime who will understandably be eager to have their property returned. At this moment in time, please refrain from calling 101 so we can keep our lines open for those who need us.

"As soon as we are able to, we will be sharing details of how you can contact us.”