Three firearms and ammunition stolen from a house in Totternhoe

Police are investigating after three firearms were stolen from a house in Totternhoe on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to reports of a break-in at a house in Brownlow Rise, at around 3.40pm on Wednesday, April 17.

Brownlow Rise in Totternhoe. Photo from Google Maps

A number of items of jewellery and ammunition were also stolen during the burglary.

Scene of crime officers attended on the day and the force is continuing to follow a number of lines of enquiry.

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses to come forward and report any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call police on 101, quoting reference number 40/22139/19.