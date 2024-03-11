Three years on the run from the law ends in Leighton Buzzard traffic stop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A traffic cop completing a routine stop in Leighton Buzzard on Sunday got more than he bargained for.

The member of the Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team found the driver he stopped had been evading the law for three years after failing to appear in court in 2021.

The cop said on the team’s social media post: “Whilst on my routine patrols of the town this evening, this vehicle came to my attention for various reasons. Once stopped, enquiries revealed that the driver had no insurance on the vehicle, they were a provisional licence holder and was not being supervised, nor did they have L plates; all of which are a legal requirement. The vehicle has been seized and the driver reported to court for the various offences

The driver had been wanted by police for three years

“However… the story doesn’t stop there, further checks revealed that this person was wanted for Failing to Appear at Court back in 2021 in another force area and had been outstanding for 3 years! Safe to say, they have been arrested by myself and are now party to an overnight stay in Luton Custody Suite prior to being put before the court tomorrow morning!