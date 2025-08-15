Top 20 roads for speeding in Bedfordshire revealed

There has been a surge in speeding on Bedfordshire, with almost 70,000 drivers caught breaking the limit in the year to March 2025. That’s a staggering 21 per cent jump from the previous year, according to new figures compiled by Legal Expert from police data.

Bedfordshire Police issued 67,886 Notices of Intended Prosecution (NIPs) — each carrying a minimum three licence points and a £100 fine, racking up a potential £6.79 million in penalties. Rack up 12 points in three years and you’re off the road.

The M1 Northbound between Junctions 12 and 13 near Ridgemont topped the hotspot list, snaring 5,381 drivers — about 15 a day. The A5 Watling Street near Alisons Brook held on to second place with 4,739 offences, despite numbers falling from last year’s 5,741.

Meanwhile, Luton’s A1081 Airport Way saw a dramatic drop — from 8,073 offences to just 2,431. But the gap was quickly filled by Woburn Road in Kempston, where offences rocketed 146 per cent, earning it third place.

Bedfordshire Police named the region’s five worst speeding offenders — all caught far exceeding the 70 mph limit on A roads. The worst case was a driver who hit 140 mph on the A421 Eastbound in Bedford in July last year.

In April 2024, another motorist reached 110 mph on the A421 Westbound, followed by a 105 mph offence on the same stretch in October. Also in April, a driver was clocked at 100 mph on the A6 at Barton le Clay, and in September, another hit 100 mph on the A421 in Bedford.

Let’s have a look at the roads where the most speeders were caught.

1 . M1 Motorway First up, taking the crown for the most speeding fines in the whole area — the M1 motorway between junctions 12 and 13, northbound in Ridgemont. A whopping 5,381 tickets handed out here. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . A5, Watling Street In second place is the A5 Watling Street near Alisons Brook in Hockliffe with 4,739 fines. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . A1 Great North Road At number three, it’s the A1 Great North Road, northbound from Black Cat to Wyboston - 4,566 drivers caught here. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales