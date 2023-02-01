Two arrested after attacking a Range Rover with weapons in Leighton Buzzard.
They have been released on police bail
By Jo Robinson
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 1:40pm
Two thugs were arrested after attacking a Range Rover with weapons in Leighton Buzzard.
At around 8.30pm on January 23 police received reports of two people "smashing and hitting a vehicle with weapons" in North Street. A man in his 20s and a teenage boy were located and arrested in connection with the incident. They have both been released on police bail.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anyone with information can call police on 101 or report online at https://www.beds.police.uk/ro/report/ quoting reference 375 of January 23.