The case started this week

A couple in their 70s have appeared before Luton Crown Court today, Wednesday, charged over the death of a woman 42 years ago.

Allen Morgan, 73, and his wife Margaret Morgan, 75, of Stanstead Crescent, Woodingdean, Brighton, deny conspiracy to murder, with others unknown, between January 1, 1981 and August 14, 1981.

The body of Carol Morgan was found in her shop, Morgan’s Food Fare, in Finch Crescent, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard on 13 August 1981. She was 36.