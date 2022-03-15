Two men arrested after break-in at Mentmore Towers
Both have been released on bail
By James Lowson
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 4:22 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 4:22 pm
Two men have been arrested in connection to a burglary investigation launched following a break-in at Mentmore Towers on Sunday (13 March).
A 22-year-old and 24-year-old, both from Leicester, were arrested on suspicion of burglary, Thames Valley Police confirmed this afternoon (15 March).
The popular mansion near Leighton Buzzard and Aylesbury remains closed to the public currently.