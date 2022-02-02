Two Thames Valley Police officers accused of misconduct after allegedly using taser gun and kicking suspect

Two Thames Valley Police officers are facing a public misconduct hearing about their handling of a man they arrested.

PC Rory Mayes and PC Leigh Pateman were on duty together in June last year when they became involved in a pursuit on a motor vehicle and thereafter the restraint and arrest of a male on the hard shoulder.

During their involvement with the male it is alleged that both officers discharged their Taser.

The police officers face a misconduct hearing

It is also alleged that one officer kicked him in the neck area while the other kicked him in the back.

It's claimed that they used unnecessary force to detain the male.

If these allegations are proven, the conduct would amount to gross misconduct for which dismissal would be justified, say police.