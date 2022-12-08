Victim hospitalised after 'terrifying' attack by four men outside Leighton Buzzard pub

On Saturday, November 26, between around 1.30am and 1.45am a man was attacked by four men outside The Picture House, Lake Street. The victim sustained injuries that needed hospital treatment.

PC Bethany Wyre, of Bedfordshire Police, said: “We are keen to find out who these men are. This terrifying incident has left the victim needing hospital treatment. Unfortunately, the victim is unable to give us any information about what they looked like. We are relying on any witnesses to come forward with any information about the incident or who these people could be.”