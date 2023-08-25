News you can trust since 1861
Video: Leighton Buzzard man posts CCTV of break-in at his newly opened cafe and bar

Burglar stole cash till before escaping on bike
By The Newsroom
Published 25th Aug 2023, 12:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 12:28 BST

The owner of a Leighton Buzzard café and cocktail bar targeted by a burglar in the early hours of Monday has posted videos of the raid.

The video features a lone hooded man seen loitering outside Bianco Nero in the High Street at around 1.50am. He then smashes the door and grabs the cash register before escaping on a bike.

Owner Dino, who only opened the bar in June, has now had to replace the door and cash register.

Image shows he burglar loitering around outside the premises before breaking in to steal the cash till
“He was in and out,” he said. “It just seemed to be about 20 seconds. It didn’t take long for someone to come along and try their luck.”

Dino said he believed there had been a few similar style break-ins in the area in the past few weeks.

But he praised the community for their support. “It’s been great since we opened,” he said. “And people have been lovely.”

A spokesman for Beds Police said: “We were called just before 2.10am on Monday to a report of a break-in at a cafe in Market Square, Leighton Buzzard.

“The suspect gained entry to the property by smashing a window and made off with the till.

“Anyone with information can report to us online or by calling 101 quoting reference 40/45202/23.”