Warning as telephone scams in Central Bedfordshire on the increase

Central Bedfordshire Council is warning residents to be more aware after an increase in telephone scams.

Its Trading Standards team have been contacted by residents who have received a telephone call from a bogus “police officer” or “bank employee”.

A spokesman said: "The incidents reported to us vary in nature, but they usually involve an unknown caller, claiming to be a police officer or bank employee, who is investigating alleged fraudulent activity by someone using the resident’s local bank branch or their bank account.

Beware telephone scams

"The caller then requests the resident’s help with the investigation by asking them to withdraw a large amount of cash, which the caller will arrange to be collected from the resident’s home, claiming the cash will be “forensically examined”.

"The caller promises the resident that all money withdrawn will be returned to them."

Trading Standards are reminding residents that police officers or your bank will NEVER:

>Phone and ask you for your PIN or full banking password

>Ask you to withdraw cash to hand over to them for safe-keeping or help them with an investigation

>Ask you to transfer money out of your account

>Send someone to your home to collect money, PINs, bank cards or items you have been asked to purchase

If you have any doubts about a telephone call you might receive, do not be afraid to end the call by simply hanging up.

If you receive a telephone call that you suspect maybe a scam, report it by calling on 0808 223 1133.