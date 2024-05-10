Watch as pair on suspected stolen superbike are chased through Leighton Buzzard by police

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men were arrested

Two men have been arrested after a police chase through Leighton Buzzard.

The pair are believed to have stolen a superbike-style motorbike from a driveway in the Linslade area, without the keys, before speeding off on it.

But they couldn’t shake the police – with the force helicopter taking to the skies to help track them down.

Police chase a suspected stolen superbike through Linslade

The pair even tried to hide in a rapeseed field outside Dunstable – but were foiled by the dog unit and firearms police.

The men were arrested on suspicion of stealing the bike and failing to stop for police.

Bedfordshire Police says nuisance vehicles and motorbike thefts are still a priority – but warned owners to make sure they keep their bikes safely stored and switched off when they’re not being used.