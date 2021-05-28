Daring Leighton Buzzard automotive company tackles ice bucket challenge

Brave staff members at a Leighton Buzzard business took on a chilly challenge in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA).

Tenacious teams from FAI Automotive Plc, Grovebury Road, plunged their feet into buckets filled with ice in a bid to raise funds for the charity.

Over 50 daring staff members took part and the company raised a fantastic £2,700 for MNDA.

Brave staff members take on the challenge; FAI Automotive.

Karen Walker, Director of Special Projects, said: "We are a family run company, third generation, and central to that is that everyone here becomes part of the family.

"We make sure that we do the best for our staff and we want to give back as well.

"I think with lockdown, everyone has been going slightly stir crazy. We've had to 'bubble' and everyone has been working from home.

"I saw the ice foot challenge one morning on BBC News, and I thought, that's a great cause. It will get everyone in high spirits, feeling competitive, and they will be able to have a laugh. It's something the different bubbles and teams can do and it will work really well."

The challenge took place on a grass area near the reception entrance, with everyone socially distanced with their own towels and own buckets of ice.

Meanwhile, Deb's Van on Grovebury Road provided a free hot drink for everyone who did the charity challenge.

Karen said: "It was really funny, the competitiveness started off within the teams. It was definitely girls v.s boys.

"Then it gathered momentum! People said 'who had the longest time in the previous team? We've got to beat that!'"

"People said that they felt really invigorated for the rest of the day."

She laughed: "I was disappointed. I was hoping for more shrieking and screaming - but there was a bit of grimacing!"

Everyone was initially given a time of 92 seconds to aim for, but after all the competitiveness, the longest time was an impressive 30 minutes.

Karen said: "I'd just like to say thank you to all that took part. It was absolutely fantastic. A huge thank you to all the staff for their enormous effort. They took their shoes and socks off and did at least 92 seconds in very cold water!