An award-winning dementia charity is set to start a new walking group in Leighton Buzzard to support people with dementia and their families and carers.

Tibbs Dementia Foundation was started in 2013 as a community interest company, gaining charitable status in 2016 and the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service two years later.

The new fortnightly walking group is set to begin on April 11 at 2pm and will involve a gentle stroll along the canal towpath before finishing with refreshments at the Globe Inn.

Dementia Information Event at Hockliffe Street Baptist Church. Sarah Russell (CEO) and Louise Evans (Leighton-Linslade Community Activist) of Tibbs Dementia Foundation with Anita Olson, Dementia Nurse Specialist, of the Dementia Intensive Support Service.

Since Tibbs took over the council-funded contract in April last year to provide dementia services in Central Beds, it has run a weekly Cognitive Stimulation Therapy (CST) group every Monday from 11am to 12pm at St George’s Court retirement scheme.

This rolling programme of activities is based on a tried and tested therapeutic approach. CST is generally found to be more beneficial for those with mild to moderate dementia, however the type of dementia is irrelevant. Those with different dementia diagnoses can equally benefit, whether that be Alzheimer’s Disease, vascular dementia or one of the rarer types.

Carers are also catered for. Those who bring their relative or friend to the group can also benefit from a separate social session just for them. This is a private space to unburden and socialise with other carers who are dealing with similar issues. Many carers find this weekly mutual support group incredibly helpful and form long-standing friendships.