Dynamic rock band 'Rowsie' to play at the Crooked Crow Bar in Leighton Buzzard

Rowsie (pronounced ‘Rosie’) are definitely on the up – a dynamic four-piece rock band with a sound that can at times be raw and angry, known for their electrifying energy and captivating live performances.

Their powerful blend of hard rock, Americana, and punk influences is combined with lyrics that explore themes from love and relationships to war and truth.

Formed in 2021 in a studio on London's Kings Road, ROWSIE has been touring and wowing audiences around the UK and beyond with their powerful, energetic performances.

Rowsie - on tour and in Leighton Buzzard 7th September

Promotor Gary Ison (of Gazza Records) says ‘the band are establishing themselves as one of the most exciting rock acts in the UK today. With their unique sound and explosive live performances, a band that is not to be missed!’ The gig is a stop on their present UK tour that is taking in a mix of large and small venues.

Their latest single "Makeshift Grave", recorded at the famous RAK studios, takes an honest and scathing approach to address the ongoing violence and conflict in Ukraine, shedding light on how the destruction of truth is often the first step in rationalising psychopathic behaviour that leads to the carnage we are witnessing today. Proceeds from download sales of their single will be donated to British-Ukranian Aid; a charity that provides medical support in Ukraine.