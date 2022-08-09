Early morning rescue as lorry's brakes caught fire on M1 between Junction 12 - 13

Crews were called to the motorway at 4.46am between junction 12 and 13 to tackle the blaze, which had engulfed the vehicle's brakes.

Firefighters from Woburn, Toddington, Dunstable and Kempston attended the scene.

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We were called out this morning (August 9) at 4.46am to a large vehicle fire on the M1 Junction 12 – 13.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service news.

"There were appliances from Woburn, Toddington, Dunstable and a water carrier from Kempston at the scene.

"The brakes of the HGV trailer were on fire and was extinguished using a hose reel and a thermal imaging camera."

Woburn Community Fire Station posted on social media: "Woburn's crew and rescue pump were mobilised at approximately 05:00 this morning to the M1 motorway.

"This was a reported fire involving an articulated lorry's brakes.

"This was Woburn Station's 200th mobilisation this year.