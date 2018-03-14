Cedars Upper and Linslade Middle could join Luton schools in Chiltern Learning Trust

The Chiltern Learning Trust which runs numerous schools in Luton, says it hopes to welcome Cedars Upper School and Linslade Middle School into its ranks during 2018.

The schools have been formally consulting on joining the Trust, which also runs Denbigh High School, Dallow Primary, Challney High School for Boys/ and Girls, Putteridge High and Marston Vale Middle.

Linslade School

Governors at the Linslade schools believe joining the Chiltern Learning Trust could provide students with “excellent opportunities” and decided to explore the idea following “extensive research and discussion”.

Adrian Rogers, chief executive of Chiltern Learning Trust, said: “We have been working closely with both Cedars Upper School and Linslade Middle School while they complete the necessary consultations to join a Trust.

“Chiltern Learning Trust has a very strong reputation for outstanding results and have long been recognised for excellent standards.

“We will continue to work closely with the governing bodies at both schools and the Regional Schools Commissioner over the coming months and hope to welcome both schools into the Trust later this year.”

Some of the key benefits of joining CLT include:

> Improved focus on raising standards across all Key Stages

> Continued school improvement to match strive for excellence

> Make the schools sustainable in terms of operations and community

> Improved estate management of the schools

> Improved communications and marketing and use of social media

> Recruitment, retention of and sharing of high quality staff

> Shared expertise

In a letter to parents last year, Cedars headteacher Steve Palmer said the Trust has a “very strong reputation for helping achieve outstanding results and two of their secondary schools were the highest performing schools in Luton in the 2015 and 2016 GCSE examinations”.

He added: “CLT also carry out a great deal of school improvement work within many Central Bedfordshire schools, particularly in this geographical area and they are very much a local MAT.

“Governors at Cedars and Linslade believe that joining the Chiltern Learning Trust could provide our students and staff with excellent opportunities.

“There is no question of Cedars or Linslade losing their identities, but we would benefit from closer working with these other schools.

“If the Governors decide to move forwards and join the CLT, then Cedars and Linslade would set up a hub of the CLT in Leighton Buzzard and the intention would be to encourage other local schools to join this hub.”