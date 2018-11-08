Investment plan being developed as Leighton Buzzard school is poised to join Shared Learning Trust

The headteacher of a Leighton Buzzard lower school says its future “looks stronger than ever” as plans to join the Shared Learning Trust press ahead.

St George’s Lower School has announced that from January 2019, subject to approval from Central Beds Council, it is to join the Trust’s group of academies in South Bedfordshire, with its name changed to ‘Rushmere Park Academy’.

Headteacher Marea Rawlings said: “We have not taken the decision lightly, but our staff and our families all agree that this partnership is a great opportunity for the school and the local community, and is a very positive development for everyone involved.

“The potential of St George’s Lower School hasn’t been fully recognised in recent years, but with the support of the Shared Learning Trust, including some much needed investment, I really do think the future of our school and most importantly our pupils is now looking stronger than ever.”

The school, which is situated in East Street, boasts enviable grounds and playing fields. It has about 100 pupils, a popular nursery provision and is rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted. The Shared Learning Trust has already started to develop an investment plan for the school, which will begin with some immediate maintenance and rejuvenation of the buildings and grounds.

CEO of the Trust, Cathy Barr, said: “We’ve been talking to the staff and the parents about this proposal for some time now and I’m really looking forward to officially welcoming them to our family of schools.

“I strongly believe that sharing knowledge, experience, good teaching practice and resources is an incredibly powerful way to give children the best possible educational start in life.”

She added: “There is so much potential here for growth and educational development. The entire team is really excited about this new chapter, both for the school and for the Trust.”

The Shared Learning Trust currently runs The Chalk Hills Academy, The Stockwood Park Academy and The Linden Academy in Luton, as well as The Vale Academy and the Vale Secondary School in Dunstable.