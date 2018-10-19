Views sought on expansion proposals in Leighton Buzzard for Vandyke Upper and Gilbert Inglefield

Gilbert Inglefield Academy and Vandyke Upper School have launched consultations on proposed expansions to their schools by an additional 60 places in each year group.

This is in response to a request by Central Bedfordshire Council that they consider expansions resulting from the increasing need for school places in Leighton Buzzard, as a result of the significant and continuing housing developments in the town.

The consultation documents, which include a comprehensive list of frequently asked questions and how to have your say on the proposal, are available on each school’s website. Paper copies of the documents can also be obtained from the schools. All responses must be submitted by 5pm on November 15.

Following this consultation, the academy’s governing bodies and the council will consider the results and decide whether to progress the proposal.

The expansion will also require approval from the Department for Education. A final decision will be made regarding the proposal at a meeting of the council’s Executive in February 2019. If approved, the new places are expected to be ready for the 2020/21 academic year.