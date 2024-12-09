Almost 12-month wait for flooding report means Leighton Buzzard residents feel 'abandoned'

An almost 12-month wait for a report into flooding in Leighton Buzzard has left residents "feeling abandoned", a meeting warned.

There were three flooding events in the town in January, but a promised analysis of what happened and why has still to emerge, Central Bedfordshire Council’s Leighton-Linslade partnership committee was told.

“The worst fears of residents were realised when they suffered more severe flooding in September, devastating their homes and our community,” Liberal Democrat Leighton Linslade South councillor Chris Leaman explained in a letter to the council’s chief executive Marcel Coiffait, his deputy Lorna Carver, and council leader and Independent Potton councillor Adam Zerny.

“We and our residents have been waiting 11 months now for the report into the events of January 2024 to be published,” he wrote. “This has been raised on several occasions at scrutiny and at full council.

Flooding in Leighton Buzzard in January. Picture: Lowlands Rescue

“A large number of residents attended the committee meeting on Thursday (December 5) to express their frustration at the lack of communication from CBC and partner agencies about what’s being done to support them.

“To quote one resident, ‘they feel totally on their own and abandoned’. Ward councillors have been in touch on a regular basis. But, as we’ve no new information to share, it’s exasperating for all concerned. The expectation of the residents isn’t unrealistic.

“They understand this is a complicated issue and there are no quick solutions. They live in a state of anxiety about named storms and heavy rainfall threatening their homes again. What they want to know is what help is available to them now and what they need to do to keep their homes safe.

“They also need to know why this flooding happened and what the longer term plan is to tackle it. We were told only two weeks ago there would be a drop-in event held by a partner agency in the town before Christmas for residents to attend. Now that seems to have been put back into 2025,” added councillor Leaman, who chairs the committee.

“We are aware there have been two flooding summits, regrettably held behind closed doors. We weren’t allowed to attend as ward members, while there was nothing in the way of outcomes or with any specificity to our town. This lack of communication about any actions taken is totally unacceptable.

“On behalf of the committee, I’m backing the calls of the leader of Leighton-Linslade Town Council and its clerk for a public meeting in the town with partner agencies.”

Councillor Leaman continued: “Residents want to know when the Section 19 report will be released and the public can access it. They would like to hear what short-term funding or support is available for those needing to protect their homes with items, such as flood gates.

“The committee hoped officers and partner agencies would attend to address flooding concerns in the town, as requested earlier this year. It was deeply disappointing this didn’t occur.

“I intend calling an extraordinary meeting of the committee when the Section 19 report is published. It’s our strong expectation officers and partners will be there.”