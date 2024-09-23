Assistance centre open for Leighton Buzzard residents affected by flooding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Any Leighton Buzzard residents who are affected by flooding can go to Meadow Way Community Centre for support.

Meanwhile, across the county, emergency services and council teams are helping people in need, prioritising the "most vulnerable".

If a flood is posing a danger to life or injury, dial 999 and call Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team said: "Please stay clear of flooded roads and affected areas.

Flood alert. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images).

"Some roads and paths may also be blocked by flooding so please make extra time for your journey. Do not attempt to drive, cycle or walk through flood water - it can be deeper than it looks.

"If you are driving through heavy rain turn your headlights on and leave twice as much space between you and the car in front - it takes longer to stop in the wet."

Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) have issued an update this morning (September 23), as further flooding is expected in some parts of the county.

CBC states: "If you or someone you know is vulnerable and needs assistance, contact our emergency helpline number 0300 300 8500. Please note, this is not to request sandbags or aquasacs.

"School closures information is updated by headteachers only in the event of a forced closure due to an emergency.

"You can register to receive information for the school(s) you are interested in. When a change is made, you will receive an email giving the status (open or closed) and brief explanation of the issue."

More information and advice about what to do in a flood is available on the council website.

You can also check for the lastest flood alerts in the area on the government website.