Bedfordshire Fire Service faces growing risks amid rapid development in the county

Close up of a fire & rescue vehicle

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has to plan for increasing risks as the county undergoes significant development, an Executive Meeting of the Bedfordshire Fire Authority heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the meeting on on January 29, senior fire officers said that despite having the hazards of an international airport, a top-tier football team, major motorways, and high-speed rail links, the service does not currently face the same level of demand as larger metropolitan fire services—creating challenges in balancing risk, resources, and efficiency.

Assistant chief fire officer for service delivery, Jim Davies, said: “We have industry, we have utilities, we have geophysical hazards, we have all of the risks that larger metropolitan services have—what we don’t have is the demand.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that Bedfordshire’s risk profile has shifted dramatically in the last decade, requiring a more data-driven, evidence-led approach to firefighting and prevention.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Andrew Hopkinson highlighted that Luton is one of the busiest areas for fire incidents, surpassing demand levels seen in some London fire stations.

“One in eight of the incidents that happen in Luton, Luton [crews] didn’t attend because demand is so high that we’re having to reinforce [from other stations],” he said.

The Executive heard that the fire service must balance its ability to respond to high-risk incidents, including those at London Luton Airport, major flood risks, and urban developments, while ensuring sufficient coverage for the rest of the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The meeting also discussed Bedfordshire’s rapid expansion, particularly along the Oxford-Cambridge Arc, which could bring further strain on fire service resources.

“[There is a] big push around the Silicon Valley between Oxford and Cambridgeshire and all the infrastructure changes that will need to take place,” CFO Hopkinson said.

He pointed to potential large-scale projects, such as Universal Studios’ proposed development from Bedford to M1’s Junction 13, as examples of how growth could outpace current fire service resources.

“We don’t currently have the resources or crew arrangements to deal with that in 10 years, [which] could be here within five,” he warned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To help manage these growing challenges, the service has trialled a Roaming Pump system, designed to strategically position fire engines across the county to improve response times and to support prevention and protection work in key areas.