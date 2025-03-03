Body found in canal at Stoke Hammond was 65-year-old man as police confirm unexplained death
Police have confirmed that a body was found in the canal near a popular pub.
Witnesses saw a large number of police near The Three Locks pub at Stoke Hammond on Thursday morning last week, together with ambulances and fire engines.
It is understood there were also police divers at the scene.
Today (Monday) a spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said a 65-year-old man had been found dead in the water.
The death is being classed as unexplained but non-suspicious.
"We are preparing a file for the coroner...” said the spokesperson.
“We have informed his next of kin and offered them our support at this extremely difficult time.”