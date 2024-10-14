Car crashes into Leighton Buzzard houses after suspected 'medical episode'

By Jo Robinson
Published 14th Oct 2024, 14:18 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 08:42 BST
The scene of the incident. Image supplied by a Leighton Buzzard resident.The scene of the incident. Image supplied by a Leighton Buzzard resident.
Two people were taken to hospital after a car crashed into houses and parked cars in Leighton Buzzard.

A driver and the passenger were both taken to hospital after the crash on Kemsley Drive at around 6.15pm on October 11.

Bedfordshire Police are investigating and appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.

A spokesman said: "The collision, which was believed to be caused by a medical episode, caused damage to parked vehicles and two properties, causing substantial damage to one of the houses.

"Emergency services attended, and two people were taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

"Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact us via 101 using reference 335 of 11 October."

Two ambulances, an ambulance officer vehicle, and a rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene. The driver and passenger were taken to Luton and Dunstable Hospital for treatment.

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue spokesman, added: "Crews attended a collision involving one car into three parked cars and two detached two storey properties.

"Firefighters isolated the gas meter, electric and water to property and used gas monitor and thermal imaging camera. The incident was left with police."

