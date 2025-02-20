The scene outside Mimic Gifts yesterday evening (February 19). Image: Mimic Gifts.

Emergency streetworks are under way in Leighton Buzzard following a gas leak in the town centre.

SGN is currently on site in the Market Square area – but says that, at this stage, it is "too early" to say when the repairs will be completed.

Meanwhile, Mimic Gifts and six other businesses above it have been prevented from entering their building as a safety precaution.

Sarah Prudames, owner at Mimic Gifts and Borrow My Office, told the LBO: "There was a smell of gas in the street yesterday.

The SGN van at the scene. Image: Mimic Gifts.

"SGN came out to investigate and confirmed a leak. They could detect gas in our cellar (under the shop), although my staff couldn't smell it.

"Early evening yesterday, SGN then decided to switch our electricity off – to the entire building. I rent the whole thing, and sublet offices above the shop to other small businesses upstairs.

"SGN kept digging overnight and they think that the leak is leaking into old tunnels that run under town centre.

"All our electricity is off, so we have no internet, no lights and no heating. Ironically, we have storage heaters, because there is no gas connection in the building."

The shop was unable to open yesterday, although the other six businesses were allowed to work upstairs.

But, today the Mimic Gifts team and the businesses above have not been allowed to work in the building – and Sarah says the forced closures has been “massively impactful”.

She added: “The only good point is that work on our new escape room (in the cellar) is due to start next week. Thank goodness it's not part-built!”

An SGN spokeswoman, said: "We’re carrying out emergency repair work to our gas network here, after a member of the public did the right thing and reported a smell of gas to the National Gas Emergency Service on 0800 111 999.

"Due to its nature, it’s too early to say how long this work will take at the moment.

"Anyone who has any gas safety concerns should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately please, and one of our engineers will visit quickly to ensure everyone remains safe."

It is understood that SGN and Central Bedfordshire Council and preparing to close roads in the town centre: Lake Street from the Library; Hockliffe Street; and Bridge Street from Dorvics Cycles.

The LBO has contacted SGN for an update.

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokeswoman, said: “Any bus routes along any road(s) that are closed will be diverted – signage will be put in place.”