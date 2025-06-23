Fire crews rescue runaway bull in Leighton Buzzard
Let’s not make any bull-headed decisions was probably the first thought that went into firefighters’ minds when they got this call.
Last night (Sunday), at 11.08pm, two crews from Kempston and Leighton Buzzard were called rescue a bull in The Martins Drive, Leighton Buzzard.
Thankfully, there were no china shops in sight (geddit?) and firefighters returned the bull to its field using animal rescue strops.
