Fire deliberately started near Leighton Buzzard footpath

By Jo Robinson
Published 15th Jan 2025, 11:49 BST
Emergency services news. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.Emergency services news. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Emergency services news. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
A fire was deliberately started near a Leighton Buzzard footpath on Monday afternoon (January 13).

A crew from Duncombe Drive was called to a small fire adjacent to a footpath in Vimy Road at 4.05pm.

Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the flames – and deemed the cause to have been deliberate.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1861
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice