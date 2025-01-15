Fire deliberately started near Leighton Buzzard footpath
A fire was deliberately started near a Leighton Buzzard footpath on Monday afternoon (January 13).
A crew from Duncombe Drive was called to a small fire adjacent to a footpath in Vimy Road at 4.05pm.
Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the flames – and deemed the cause to have been deliberate.
