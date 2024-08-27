Firefighters called to blazing caravan in Eaton Bray after it was 'deliberately' set alight

By Jo Robinson
Published 27th Aug 2024, 16:30 BST
Firefighters doused flames from a burning caravan after it was deliberately set alight during the Bank Holiday weekend.

A crew from Leighton Buzzard was called to The Rye at 11.42pm on Saturday, August 24.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels and stack drags to extinguish the fire and a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots. The cause of the fire was deliberate."

