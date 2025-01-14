Firefighters douse burning kitchen in Linslade
Firefighters were called to a kitchen blaze in Linslade on Friday afternoon (January 10).
Two crews from Leighton Buzzard arrived in Station Road at 2.56pm to douse the flames.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel and jets and small tools to extinguish the fire and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots."
The cause of the fire was accidental.
