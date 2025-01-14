Firefighters douse burning kitchen in Linslade

By Jo Robinson
Published 14th Jan 2025, 09:02 BST
Fire and rescue news. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.Fire and rescue news. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Fire and rescue news. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Firefighters were called to a kitchen blaze in Linslade on Friday afternoon (January 10).

Two crews from Leighton Buzzard arrived in Station Road at 2.56pm to douse the flames.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel and jets and small tools to extinguish the fire and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots."

The cause of the fire was accidental.

Related topics:Leighton BuzzardStation Road

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1861
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice