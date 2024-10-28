Firefighters rescue elderly driver, 86, who was trapped after crash in Leighton Buzzard

By Jo Robinson
Published 28th Oct 2024, 11:51 GMT
Emergency services news. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.Emergency services news. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Emergency services news. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Firefighters rescued an 86-year-old man who was trapped in a car in Leighton Buzzard.

Crews were called to Church Street on Wednesday (October 23) following a crash at around 3pm.

The road was closed while the emergency services were at the scene and the elderly driver was taken to hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Bedfordshire Fire and Recsue Service spokesman, said: "Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to extricate an 86-year-old male from the vehicle.

"A road closure was implemented by the police and fire and rescue service."

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman added: "An ambulance, ambulance officer vehicle and a rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene.

"The driver of the car, an adult man, was transported to the Luton and Dunstable Hospital for treatment for minor injuries.”

News you can trust since 1861
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice