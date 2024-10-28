Emergency services news. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters rescued an 86-year-old man who was trapped in a car in Leighton Buzzard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews were called to Church Street on Wednesday (October 23) following a crash at around 3pm.

The road was closed while the emergency services were at the scene and the elderly driver was taken to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Bedfordshire Fire and Recsue Service spokesman, said: "Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to extricate an 86-year-old male from the vehicle.

"A road closure was implemented by the police and fire and rescue service."

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman added: "An ambulance, ambulance officer vehicle and a rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene.

"The driver of the car, an adult man, was transported to the Luton and Dunstable Hospital for treatment for minor injuries.”