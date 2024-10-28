Firefighters rescue elderly driver, 86, who was trapped after crash in Leighton Buzzard
Crews were called to Church Street on Wednesday (October 23) following a crash at around 3pm.
The road was closed while the emergency services were at the scene and the elderly driver was taken to hospital.
A Bedfordshire Fire and Recsue Service spokesman, said: "Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to extricate an 86-year-old male from the vehicle.
"A road closure was implemented by the police and fire and rescue service."
An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman added: "An ambulance, ambulance officer vehicle and a rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene.
"The driver of the car, an adult man, was transported to the Luton and Dunstable Hospital for treatment for minor injuries.”