Firefighters save bus from going up in flames after wheel catches light near Leighton Buzzard

By Jo Robinson
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 16:55 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2024, 17:01 BST
Firefighters stopped a bus from burning after its wheel caught fire in Stanbridge.

A crew from Dunstable was called to single-decker vehicle in Billington Road yesterday (September 2) at 5.05pm.

They doused a small fire on the off-side front wheel and stopped the flames from spreading.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "We used a hose reel to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire was accidental."

