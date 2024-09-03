Firefighters save bus from going up in flames after wheel catches light near Leighton Buzzard
Firefighters stopped a bus from burning after its wheel caught fire in Stanbridge.
A crew from Dunstable was called to single-decker vehicle in Billington Road yesterday (September 2) at 5.05pm.
They doused a small fire on the off-side front wheel and stopped the flames from spreading.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "We used a hose reel to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire was accidental."
