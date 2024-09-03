Firefighters save bus from going up in flames after wheel catches light near Leighton Buzzard

Fire and rescue news.

Firefighters stopped a bus from burning after its wheel caught fire in Stanbridge.

A crew from Dunstable was called to single-decker vehicle in Billington Road yesterday (September 2) at 5.05pm.

They doused a small fire on the off-side front wheel and stopped the flames from spreading.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "We used a hose reel to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire was accidental."