Firefighters stop bedroom blaze from spreading in Leighton Buzzard property
Firefighters stopped a bedroom blaze from spreading at a property in Leighton Buzzard.
Crews battled flames in the first floor bedroom at 9.14pm on Friday evening (March 14).
The cause of the fire was accidental.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels and a covering jet to extinguish the fire and a thermal imaging camera to monitor for hotspots.
"High pressure fans were used to clear the smoke and the utilities isolated."
Crews from Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard attended.
