Firefighters tackle blazing tent that was found abandoned in Leighton Buzzard

A mystery sorrounds a blazing tent that was "deliberately" set alight in Leighton Buzzard.

Firefighters were called to West Street at 10.12pm on Wednesday, August 21, as the camping equipment – and nearby shrubbery – were burning.

The crew used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and believed it was started deliberately.

However, who owned the tent and why the blaze was started is unknown.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "When our crews arrived, the area was abandoned. A small tent was fully involved in fire and several belongings were next to it. There was no evidence of any gas stove or cooking items, just a couple of bags of food and personal belongings, but nothing with any personal details to identify an owner."

Bedfordshire Police say that they were made aware of the incident, but that they are not investigating any further.