Four people injured after multi-vehicle crash at roundabout on Leighton Buzzard bypass

Police news.

Four people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash at a roundabout on the Leighton Buzzard bypass.

Officers were called to a collision involving four vehicles at 8.20am this morning (February 10).

The crash happened at the A4146 roundabout near Billington Road.

Bedfordshire Police stated: "Emergency services attended and four people were treated for minor injuries. If anyone has any information, call 101 and quote reference 51 of February 10."

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman added: “One ambulance was sent to Billington Road this morning following reports of a road traffic collision.

"One woman was transported to Luton and Dunstable Hospital for further assessment and care.”