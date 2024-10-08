Gas leak in Leighton Buzzard caused by courier driver, says gas company
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
SGN engineers were called to fix the equipment in the Billington Road area. The scene was made safe and the regulator is being replaced today (October 8).
Bradley Barlow, spokesman for gas distribution company SGN, said: "We were called to Leighton Buzzard on Monday evening following reports of a gas escape. Third party damage had been caused to our gas regulator, which we made safe and will be being replaced today.
"Several roads reported a smell of gas. The damage was caused by a courier driver."
A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman, said: “At 3.25pm on Monday (October 7), crews from Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable were called to a gas leak involving medium pressure supply in a private driveway in Billington Road, Leighton Buzzard.
"All properties within 50m were evacuated and the gas supply was isolated by gas engineers.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.