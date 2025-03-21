'Hero' boy raises alarm after Leighton Buzzard house fire believed to be started by electrical device

Emergency services at the scene. Picture: Kelly Anthony

A Leighton Buzzard woman is warning people to be careful after a fire started in her bedroom – likely due to a plugged in electrical device.

And Kelly Anthony, 44, thanked the boy next door, Dylan McCabe, 12 – "who is a hero" – after he heard an alarm going off in her house on March 14.

His mum rang Kelly – who was out for dinner – and she rushed home to find fire crews at the scene.

Kelly said: "The firefighters said that had I been asleep, then it would only have taken two lungfulls of carbon monoxide and I wouldn't be talking to you.

Damage caused by the fire. Picture: Kelly Anthony

"They pinpointed the issue to my Alexa [Echo] Show, which was plugged in underneath my bedside table. It was burnt out – and they think it was its plug with the transformer that overheated. They are 98 per cent sure that's the cause.

"I'm very safety conscious, but that's the one thing I thought would be OK."

Kelly was enjoying a meal in Milton Keynes when she received the phone call from her neighbour to say that her home was on fire.

In shock, she raced to Leighton Buzzard to find what looked like "a horror house".

L: Liv and Kelly and R: DylanPicture: Kelly Anthony

She said: "The hero is Dylan. Their house is attached to mine, and he could hear a fire alarm constantly going. That's not unusual for our new builds – but he kept nagging his parents.

"They looked and saw smoke escaping from my bathroom window.

"I couldn't be more grateful; it's because of his persistance. He's such a lovely lad."

Dylan’s mum, Ziggi Parry, 32, told the LBO: “It was Friday night and Dylan was downstairs. At about 9pm it was his bedtime and he came upstairs to say goodnight to us.

“He said that he could hear a fire alarm going off. They’re very sensitive here, so I didn’t think anything of it. And me and my husband both had colds, so we wouldn’t have smelt anything.

"But he said, ‘No, I’ve got a bad feeling, and I think I can smell smoke’. He was quite insistent.”

Ziggi’s husband, Bradley, 30, went to investigate and immediately rushed back inside saying “it’s serious”. And while Ziggi called Kelly, Bradley dialled 999.

Ziggi added: “Thank God Kelly wasn’t in. And thank God her dog passed away from old age and wasn’t in there.

"There’s never a right time for these things to happen, but this was the right time if that makes sense.

"Kelly knows that we will help with cleaning and clearing stuff out – all she has to do is come and knock.”

And both Kelly and her daughter have since been round to give Dylan a big hug.

Ziggi added: “I’m very proud of Dylan. He put his foot down and said ‘please check this out’ when we were both being dismissive.”

Kelly was called around 9pm and arrived back to find that Dylan’s home had been evacuated.

"When the fire brigade first arrived, they weren't sure what they were dealing with. They could see the smoke coming out and weren't sure if my roof had caught light," she explained.

Luckily, the flames were contained to Kelly's bedroom, but the blaze has left smoke damage and "layers of soot" in her two other bedrooms, the bathroom and on the landing and staircase area.

Meanwhile, Kelly's bedroom furniture has been burnt and the top of her TV "melted in 200 degree heat".

"It just feels very surreal," said Kelly. "When they finally got the smoke out, I had ten minutes to grab the essentials. But I didn't know what to do. I just walked into chaos and straight back out again."

But Kelly, who describes herself as "emotional", is just grateful that no-one was hurt and that their "precious" family photos escaped damage downstairs.

Her daughter, Liv Anthony-Jones, 21, was away at university at the time but has now travelled home to be with her mother.

Kelly says her Alexa (Echo Show) was plugged into a four-plug extension lead with only one other device also plugged in – a low energy bedside light which was switched on.

She added: "We are lucky that we have insurance but I know that some people simply can't afford it.

"I'd say to everyone, check your plugs. Unplug them so they don't over heat."

Kelly also wishes to thank the fire brigade and the Leighton-Linslade Helpers (who brought toiletries and supplies), both of whom she says were "phenomenal".

Steve Sugars, Group Commander for Prevention af Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue, said: "Leaving electrical items plugged in or charging, particularly overnight, can pose significant safety risks.

"Devices like those involved in this incident along with smartphones, laptops, and power banks generate heat while plugged in or charging, and if left unattended for extended periods, this heat can accumulate, potentially leading to overheating, battery failure, or even fires.

"It's crucial to always follow manufacturer guidelines, avoid overcharging, and unplug devices when they're fully charged. Using manufacturer approved chargers and regularly inspecting cables and devices for damage, help minimise risks. Taking these simple precautions can go a long way in ensuring the safety of your home and loved ones."

The LBO has contacted Amazon.