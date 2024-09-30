Man left in critical condition after suffering serious injuries following attack in Linslade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an assault in Linslade on Saturday night (September 28).

His condition is currently described as critical, following the incident which happened shortly before 8pm in Corbet Square.

Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who can help to identify the suspects, to get in touch.

Detective Inspector Alison Whitworth said: “This was an incredibly vicious assault which has left a man with serious injuries. Anyone who witnessed the altercation, or who can help us identify the suspects, is urged to get in touch.

“The suspects are described as three white men in their 20s. They were shirtless and wearing jogging bottoms. Two of them were seeing running towards Leighton Buzzard town centre following the assault. If you know anything or saw anything which could help our investigation, please contact us.”

Visit the police website or call 101 to report any information, quoting reference number 377 of 28 September.