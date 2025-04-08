Two fires started deliberately in Leighton Buzzard on Sunday

By Jo Robinson
Published 8th Apr 2025, 09:30 BST
Emergency services news. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Two fires were started deliberately in Leighton Buzzard on Sunday (April 6).

Crews from Duncombe Drive were first called to a fire in the open in Saritor Croft at 4.37pm.

The team used a hose reel and stack drags to extinguish the flames.

The second fire was started at around 8.14pm in a hedgerow in Vandyke Road, and crews used a hosereel to douse the blaze.

Both fires were deemed to be deliberate.

