Two fires started deliberately in Leighton Buzzard on Sunday
Two fires were started deliberately in Leighton Buzzard on Sunday (April 6).
Crews from Duncombe Drive were first called to a fire in the open in Saritor Croft at 4.37pm.
The team used a hose reel and stack drags to extinguish the flames.
The second fire was started at around 8.14pm in a hedgerow in Vandyke Road, and crews used a hosereel to douse the blaze.
Both fires were deemed to be deliberate.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.