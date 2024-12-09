Two men arrested after crash on A5 left person with life threatening injuries

Two people were arrested after a crash on the A5 left a man with life threatening injuries - and police are appealing for witnesses.

Officers were called near to the junction with Eastern Way at around 11pm on Thursday (December 5), following reports of a collision involving two vehicles.

Three people were taken to hospital - and one remains in a critical condition.

Bedfordshire Police stated: "Two men were arrested at the scene. One man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and causing serious injury by careless driving, and the other on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Both remain in police custody.

"We are keen to identify the driver of a HGV van which is believed to have been travelling along the A5 at the time of the incident and may have witnessed the collision, as well as a number of witnesses who left the scene prior to police arrival.

"Anyone who may have dashcam footage of the events leading up to the incident, or the collision itself, is asked to please get in touch immediately."

You can report information online quoting Operation Garden.

Road closures were put in place during the emergency response, but these have since been lifted.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "At 11.02pm on Thursday (December 5), crews from Dunstable and Stopsley were called to a road traffic collision involving two cars in Watling Street, Hockliffe

"One male casualty self-extricated, two further casualties with multiple injuries were extricated by the fire and rescue service. All three casualties were conveyed to the hospital by the ambulance service."