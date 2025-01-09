Two trapped dogs rescued during kitchen fire in Leighton Buzzard
Two trapped dogs were rescued after a fire in the Planets Estate, Leighton Buzzard.
Crews were called to a burning kitchen in a two-storey property in Pegasus Road at 8.56am on Tuesday morning (January 7).
The team rescued two dogs trapped in the property before using a hose reel to extinguish the fire.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "The kitchen was destroyed by the fire.
"One female resident was treated on scene for smoke inhalation and lacerations and self-presented to hospital for treatment."
The cause of the fire was accidental.
