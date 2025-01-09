Two trapped dogs rescued during kitchen fire in Leighton Buzzard

By Jo Robinson
Published 9th Jan 2025, 12:57 GMT
Emergency services news. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.Emergency services news. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Emergency services news. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Two trapped dogs were rescued after a fire in the Planets Estate, Leighton Buzzard.

Crews were called to a burning kitchen in a two-storey property in Pegasus Road at 8.56am on Tuesday morning (January 7).

The team rescued two dogs trapped in the property before using a hose reel to extinguish the fire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "The kitchen was destroyed by the fire.

"One female resident was treated on scene for smoke inhalation and lacerations and self-presented to hospital for treatment."

The cause of the fire was accidental.

Related topics:Leighton Buzzard

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1861
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice